A man and his dog have died following a fire at a house in south Dublin.

Floral tributes at south Dublin house where elderly man and his dog perished in fire

Gardaí and crews from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene on Merrion Road, near Booterstown at around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The body of a man, who gardai believe was in his late 60s or early 70s, was discovered, along with the remains of a dog.

This morning the scene of the fire remained sealed off by gardai pending a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau.

It is believed the fire started accidentally but the scene will be examined regardless until the cause of the blaze is fully established.

The dog that died in the fire was wrapped in a Dublin Fire Brigade blanket and placed on the doorstep, and a bouquet of flowers was left nearby in memory of the victim.

Scene of the Fire on the Merrion Road near Merrion Gates where a Man and Dog were found Dead. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

The house is beside a bottle recycling facility that has operated beside the Dart line for many years but it is not yet known if the man who died was connected with that operation.

