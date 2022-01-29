Floods, recessions, and new brands – Dundrum Town Centre has seen many changes in 17 years

The country’s largest shopping centre, Dundrum Town Centre, celebrates its 17th birthday in March, a coming of age that finally makes it older than some of its most legendary teen shoppers, the ‘Yummy Drummies’.

Over the last decade and a half, the shopping centre, built on the former Pye TV factory site, has navigated its own retail dramas, opening in the deep-pocket days of the booming Celtic Tiger, weathering the tough years of the belt-tightening recession, re-finding its feet, new tenants and even surviving a partial flood in October 2011.

Over the years, the centre has expanded from shopping to cinema, theatre, a restaurant destination in the Pembroke Quarter, to bolt-ons like a seasonal ice rink, and Diarmuid Gavin bringing his mechanical garden from the Chelsea Flower Show.

Ardent Leinster rugby fans knew to hang around Nando’s chicken restaurant because a number of the players ate there a lot.

When the Irish rugby team were on a rest day before a big Six Nations match, they went out to wander around Dundrum, not at all conspicuous in their Ireland tracksuits, standing on the shiny balconies overlooking this retail temple where you could buy everything from a designer watch costing a year’s salary to a honeymoon on the far side of the world.

A chatty, little-known flame-haired fashionista called Angela Scanlon was one of the centre’s early ‘style counsellors’ whose job it was to help customers navigate shopping if baffled by all those designer labels.

Celebrity model Yvonne Connolly brought the crowds out when she cut the ribbon on House of Fraser’s first ever Irish store in 2005 and store manager, Dublin-born Jean Ann Taylor, insisted on including Irish fashion labels in the mix.

The arrival of Harvey Nichols from London six months later brought out the serious label fiends. On the eve of Dundrum’s official opening, PR queen Joanne Byrne managed lines of zealous shoppers who turned up by invitation for the opening of H&M – the Swedish giant’s first store in Ireland.

When parents got up in the middle of the night in July 2011 to accompany teenagers queuing for the opening of the Hollister store, it made the RTÉ evening news.

Over the years, Dundrum Town Centre has grown in size from 130 stores at the end of 2005 to 169 stores today and annual footfall has gone from over 10 million in 2005 to 18 million pre-pandemic.

It officially changed hands in 2016 after retail property firm Hammerson along with Allianz Real Estate concluded a consensual borrower agreement with previous owners Chartered Land.

Along the way, it scooped awards including European Shopping Centre of the year and also the global merit award in the ‘Oscars’ of shopping centres worldwide.

Dundrum gave us Ireland’s first identifiable mall rat – the ‘Yummy Drummies’ as they became known, easily recognisable with their uniform of Ugg boots, Canterbury rugby gear and regularly seen flashing parents’ credit cards.

Dundrum has hosted lots of celebs. David Soul and Jerry Hall did Love Letter, a two-hander play at its Mill Theatre. Michael Jackson visited and went to the movies. The first Mrs Brown’s Boys movie was filmed in the centre, as were scenes in RTÉ’s Love/Hate.

The centre remained open during the pandemic and next month sees the start of a series of new developments.

Brown Thomas opens a €10m 62,000sq ft store on February 24 in part of the former House of Fraser store. In April, work starts on the Podium apartment complex with 107 units.

Penneys brown paper bags were hidden by some shoppers at the start of the recession but by the end, they had become the badge of honour of a savvy shopper. Penneys is now investing €14.8m and increasing its footprint with a new 60,000sq ft store opening mid-2023 .

Reflecting on the changes between 2005 and today, Don Nugent, centre manager, says “the biggest difference would be consumers’ shopping behaviour and sentiment”.

He added: “We went through a difficult economic crash in 2008 and we are now coming out the other side of the pandemic and as a result, consumers’ shopping behaviour changed significantly.

“When we opened, we had very different cohorts of shoppers – the House of Fraser shopper vs the Penneys shopper. As a result of the crash, the pretentious shopper disappeared, and consumers shifted to mass market brands. We now have brands across all aspects of the shopping spectrum.

“People have become much more discerning and promiscuous shoppers. Brand loyalty is not what it used to be. If a brand gives the consumer the customer service, value, availability, and quality they demand, then the name over the door isn’t as important as it used to be.”