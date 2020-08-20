'Storm or Ellen would be appropriate names' - firefighters help woman who went into labour at height of red weather warning

A person is hit by a wave crashing on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork. A red wind warning has been issued by Met Eireann for the area, and an orange warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, as Storm Ellen sweeps across the country from Wednesday night (Niall Carson/PA)

Waves crash on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A WOMAN who went into labour during the height of Storm Ellen was helped by emergency services after roads were blocked by fallen trees and debris.

Cork Fire Brigade went to the assistance of the woman who was en route to hospital from Crosshaven last night while a red weather warning was in place.

Wind speeds reached up to 143km/h in Cork and there has been severe flooding after monsoon-like rain.

Victor Shine, Second Officer at Cork City Fire Brigade, was working on callouts in the city last night.

On his way home shortly after midnight Mr Shine came across Cork County Fire Brigade who were in the process of assisting an ambulance call for a lady in labour.

Mr Shine Cork's 96FM everyone worked together to help the mum-to-be.

"I came across that lady in labour in the car and access out of Crosshaven was completely blocked by trees in all directions.

“So we just handled the situation until the arrival of the ambulance. The lady was removed to hospital where I expect she has a baby boy now.

"I was trying to encourage her to use my name (for the child) or Storm or Ellen something really appropriate to the weather we just had."

The mum was later transferred successfully to Cork University Maternity Hospital.

Online Editors