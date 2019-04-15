Batten down the hatches today - but also prepare to dust off the barbecue because we are in for a rollercoaster week ahead.

Flooding threat and 110kmh gales to give way to 23C Easter temperatures

With no fewer than four weather warnings in place for today, motorists have been urged to slow down and watch out for possible flooding.

However, by the end of the week we could be basking in Easter temperatures of up to 23C.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange rainfall warning for counties Cork and Waterford, warning of hazardous driving conditions, until 6pm today.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rainfall warning, which also runs until 6pm, is in place for Kilkenny, Wexford, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

Two Status Yellow wind warnings have also been issued. The first covers counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Cork and Kerry, until 7pm today, and warns of gusts up to 110kmh.

The second covers Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Offaly, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford - with gusts reaching up to 100kmh. This alert is in place until 5pm.

Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh said: "A lot of people are on Easter holidays, so they could see some tree branches down due to the winds.

"Our most prescient warning is for Cork and Waterford and there are concerns about possible flooding and hazardous driving conditions. Heavy rainfall, especially on the motorway, can be dangerous."

However, the weather will see a major turnaround as the week progresses.

"By this evening we are all done [with the poor weather]," Ms Walsh told the Irish Independent. "As we progress into the week, it's going to start getting warmer. By Easter weekend, we could see temperatures of up to 23C - a much better outlook for the holiday weekend.

"So we just have to get through this period and the weather should be warm and settled."

Tonight, rain will gradually become confined to eastern coastal areas and the strong winds will ease. Temperatures will drop to as low as 4C.

Tomorrow, there will be patchy rain or showers in parts, but conditions will be dry overall with the west of the country seeing the best of the brighter spells.

Temperatures will reach 10C in the afternoon in eastern areas and up to 15C in the west.

Tomorrow night will be cold with some mist or patchy fog and frost possibly developing.

For the rest of the week, apart from a few light showers, it's set to be mainly dry with sunny spells.

Temperatures on Good Friday are expected to reach from 15C along exposed coasts, but will be as high as 20C elsewhere.

Irish Independent