Flooding, road collisions, fallen trees and thousands of homes without power after torrential rain overnight

COMMUTERS and householders across Cork were left facing travel delays and power outages after a summer storm brought torrential rainfall and lightning strikes overnight.

More than 40mm of rain fell in parts of Cork - resulting in spot flooding on many roads.

Gardai were dealing with collisions in Cobh, the South Link Road, Innishannon and Bantry - all of which may have involved excess surface water volumes as a factor.

Motorists were urged to drive with care and to slow down throughout the day as some roads will remain waterlogged for several hours due to the heavy overnight rainfall.

A number of roads were also hit by falling debris including trees which fell due to the volume of rainfall and lightning strikes.

Met Éireann warned that while the storm has passed, heavy rain showers are forecast for the next three days.

Lightning was a major factor of the storm which swept over Cork from 10pm and lasted until the early hours of the morning.

West Cork and North Cork witnessed the most intense of the lightning.

In Castlelyons, just outside Fermoy, more than 500 homes are without power.

ESB crews are currently working on the fault and it is expected that all homes will be reconnected by early afternoon.

Meanwhile, the sunny south-east will live up to its reputation over the coming days as one of the few parts of Ireland not besieged by rain showers.

Waterford and Wexford offer the best opportunity for holidaymakers and revellers to avoid the downpours over the next 72 hours.

Unfortunately for holidaymakers, the forecast is for yet more rain over the coming days, with temperatures dipping back to 17C.

While all parts of Ireland face showers over the next five days, the south-east has the best chance for spells of intermittent sunshine.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy said most parts of the country faced the risk of heavy showers until next Wednesday.

"The weather will be very unsettled for the coming days with heavy rain in some places," he said.

"There will be heavy showers on Friday and some further showers over the weekend."

Today will also bring a risk of thunderstorms for some parts.

Saturday will be marked by longer, heavier spells of rain with the worst of the conditions in Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster.

Parts of the south - particularly Waterford and Wexford - may see drier intervals and some sunshine.

Saturday will see the warmest conditions with temperatures of 21C-22C.

However, while Sunday will prove a nicer day with drier spells for most parts, it will also be much cooler with temperatures dropping by up to four degrees to around 17C.

The first three days of next week will also see mixed weather, with the heaviest rain likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. A band of showers will move eastwards across the country, bringing some heavy downpours.

