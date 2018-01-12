Flooding 'likely' as Met Eireann issue heavy rainfall warning

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning as they predict that 'spot flooding is likely' later today.

The forecasters issued an updated warning this morning, advising that Munster, Galway, Mayo and Sligo can expect heavy rainfall later today, tonight and early on Saturday.

They expect 30mm to 50mm of rain to fall on these areas between 3om today and 3pm on Saturday, January 13. This heavy rain is 'likely' to cause spot flooding according to Met Eireann, and the rain is set to move across the country overnight, with a wet start to the weekend predicted for Ulster and Leinster.

The persistent rain in these areas on Saturday will also come with the risk of spot flooding in the affected areas. The remainder of the country should have a largely dry day on Saturday, with temperatures in the range of 6C to 10C.

Sunday will start out dry but will turn wet and windy as the day goes on for most of the country. And the early outlook for next week sees the possible return of sleet and snow yet again as temperatures are again set to plunge.

Online Editors