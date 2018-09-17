Flood warning issued as ex-Hurricane Helene set to bring 'high intensity' rain tonight

The forecaster issued a status yellow rainfall warning for counties Galway and Mayo, with up to 40mm of rain expected to fall between midday today and midnight, bringing the risk of flooding.

The remnants of the ex-tropical storm are expected to pass over Ireland tonight, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Met Éireann said yellow warnings may be extended to counties Cork, Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Dublin, Meath and Louth.

"On Monday night the remnants of tropical Storm Helene will pass over the country. This is expected to bring high-intensity rainfall over a short timeframe," said a forecaster.

"Winds associated with the storm are currently expected to be strongest at sea and along the south and south-east coasts, with winds overland expected to be moderate to fresh, easterly in direction at first, then becoming cyclonic variable as the eye of the storm passes over."

It is likely that today will see the worst of the storm remnants, with rain expected to spread eastwards quickly across the country. It will be heavy in many areas with a risk of spot flooding.

Tomorrow will start off windy, with temperatures of between 16C and 20C. It will be mostly dry throughout the day, but the rain is set to return tomorrow night.

"Tuesday night will be wet again with another spell of rain approaching, with lowest temperatures of 9C or 10C," the forecaster said.

Heavy rain is expected again on Wednesday, but conditions are set to pick up by Thursday as the last of the storm passes.

"Wednesday currently looks like being a wet day with heavy rain and strong south-west winds. The winds will back southerly during the day."

Charity Inner City Helping Homeless, which helps up to 150 people per night, said it has serious concerns for people sleeping rough tonight and reiterated its call for extra emergency beds to be provided over the winter.

Spokesman Brian McLoughlin said: "We will continue to monitor the tracking of Storm Helene and will be putting a contingency plan in place throughout Monday to increase services if required for people sleeping in doorways, parks and other areas off the beaten track across Dublin."

Irish Independent