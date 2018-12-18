Flood risk for morning commuters after heavy downpours

Morning commuters have been warned they could encounter flooding as torrential rain was due to lash parts of the country last night.

Two Status Yellow warnings are in place until this morning - one for heavy rain and the other for strong winds.

The rain warning covers Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Wicklow, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary and is in place until 7am today.

Met Éireann warns that heavy rain will lead to accumulations of between 25mm and 40mm, possibly higher on mountains. Flooding is possible in affected areas.

Meanwhile, a wind warning was issued for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan and is in place until 9am today.

The forecaster said mean wind speeds will reach between 50 and 65kmh, but gusts could reach as high as 100kmh. It cautioned that the wind may even exceed these speeds in coastal areas.

AA Roadwatch urged motorists to take care when driving while the weather warnings are in place.

"When driving in high winds, allow a large gap between you and the vehicle in front, expect wind-blown debris and be mindful of vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians," a spokesperson said.

"Remember it takes longer to stop on wet roads, so slow down and keep further back from the vehicle in front."

According to Met Éireann, it will be a wet and windy week ahead, with chances of hail and thunder.

Today will start wet and windy across Leinster and Ulster, but rain will clear and brighter conditions will extend across the country. Temperatures will reach highs of between 6C and 9C.

Irish Independent