Flood risk as Met Éireann issue intense rainfall and gale warning

Localised flooding is possible tonight as Met Éireann has issued a yellow warning for several counties.

Cork, Kerry, Clare, Wicklow, Waterford, Galway and Mayo were all issued a yellow rainfall warning that will take effect from 9pm on Tuesday until midday on Wednesday.

Rain will develop in the west in the late afternoon and spread over the western half of the country this evening.

Early tonight, rain will continue to spread eastwards to all areas. It will be heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding, MET Éireann said.

Between 25mm and 40mm of rain is expected to fall with predicted intense downpours at times.

Heaviest rainfall is expected in the southwest of the country and in mountainous areas.

There is also a status yellow gale warning in place as southerly winds will reach gale force eight at times tonight from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland, transferring to southern and eastern coasts early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off wet and blustery over much of the country with heavy rain for a time in the east and a continued risk of spot flooding.

Brighter, sunnier weather with scattered showers will extend from the west and rain will clear from the east in the afternoon.

Temperatures are set to be cooler toward the end of the week as Thursday will bring heavy and possibly thundery downpours with maximum temperatures of 10-12 degrees.

















Online Editors