Morning commuters have been warned they could encounter flooding after torrential rain lashed parts of the country last night.

Flood risk after heavy downpours, thousands of homes and businesses without power

At least 6,000 homes and businesses are without power, with Co Wicklow as the worst affected area.

Two Status Yellow warnings were in place until this morning - one for heavy rain and the other for strong winds.

Met Éireann warns that heavy rain will lead to accumulations of between 25mm and 40mm, possibly higher on mountains. Flooding is possible in affected areas.

Heavy rain & gales will affect the North & East at today with some spot flooding. The rain will clear by around mid-morning & the S winds will ease as brighter conditions further W extends across the country bringing scattered showers. Highs 6 to 9C with winds becoming fresh SW. pic.twitter.com/f8gBoTzpCm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 18, 2018

The forecaster said mean wind speeds will reach between 50 and 65kmh, but gusts could reach as high as 100kmh. It cautioned that the wind may even exceed these speeds in coastal areas.

AA Roadwatch urged motorists to take care when driving while the weather warnings are in place.

This morning, they are reporting roads to be wet in most parts this morning.

"When driving in high winds, allow a large gap between you and the vehicle in front, expect wind-blown debris and be mindful of vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians," a spokesperson said.

"Remember it takes longer to stop on wet roads, so slow down and keep further back from the vehicle in front.

"Expect wind-blown debris and surface water," they added.

Meanwhile, in the capital, there has been a collision on the M50 southbound.

Gardaí report a single car collision occurred southbound between J15 and J16, and a separate single car collision occurred northbound between J11 and J12, shortly after 7.30am.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

According to Met Éireann, it will be a wet and windy week ahead, with chances of hail and thunder.

Today will start wet and windy across Leinster and Ulster, but rain will clear and brighter conditions will extend across the country. Temperatures will reach highs of between 6C and 9C.

