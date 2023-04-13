Flood of teachers leaving for other jobs – because they simply cannot afford a home

Schools find it hard to recruit and retain staff

The exodus of talented young teachers due to the housing and cost-of-living crises is putting enormous pressure on Dublin schools.

Cillian O’Neill, a Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) member who works at a north Co Dublin secondary school, said it was soul-destroying to see qualified and motivated teaching colleagues leave schools as they could not afford to live.

“It really is very difficult to see such talented young colleagues leave,” he said.

“You can talk about pay, contracts and the like – but in Dublin it is now all about the cost of living and housing.

“Young teachers, particularly those whose families are not from Dublin, simply cannot afford housing, certainly not at current prices.”

Mr O’Neill also said even young teachers who were from Dublin often found themselves in their late 20s or early 30s still living at home with their parents in their childhood bedrooms just so they could afford to live.

“We have seen really talented colleagues quit to try and find a job outside Dublin, move abroad to teach in Canada, Australia and the Middle East or even, saddest of all, leave the profession for a better paid job elsewhere,” he said.

He said this exodus had an enormous effect on the teaching staff left behind.

Problems included teachers having to cover extra classes because colleagues have left and the difficulty of securing sufficient substitute teachers. Older teachers who specialise in one subject were now having to cover, on an emergency basis, another subject they felt less proficient in.

Many schools are now left scrambling on a weekly basis just to secure substitute teachers.

A TUI study on the scale of the recruitment problem showed 91pc of Irish schools were experiencing teacher recruitment difficulties, while 61pc admitted they had problems retaining teachers.

In all, 71pc of schools surveyed said they had advertised positions over the previous six months for which no teacher applied.

Six in ten Irish schools have unfilled teacher vacancies – with major problems found in the greater Dublin area.

Mr O’Neill said the loss of young teachers with skills in key subjects such as science, technology, maths and home economics was particularly hard to sustain.

He said the existing deployment scheme simply did not work when it came to teachers working in Dublin who wanted to transfer outside the capital.

Mr O’Neill, who is on the union’s climate change committee, said an effective and successful redeployment and transfer scheme would help cut commuting times for many teachers by allowing them to move to schools nearer where they lived.

This would also benefit the environment, he said.