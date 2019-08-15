Flights temporarily suspended at Shannon Airport after plane carrying US troops forced to carry out emergency landing

Flights have been temporarily suspended at Shannon Airport this morning after a plane carrying US troops had to return and carry out an emergency landing after a problem with its wheels developed.

It is believed some of the tyres on the wheels may have punctured.

The incident happened at around 6.20am this morning when a Boeing aircraft developed a problem.

The plane returned to the airport and all passengers disembarked safely.

Witnesses said the airport's foam tender spread foam under the plane when it landed.

Flights will remain disrupted until the plane is cleared from the runway.

