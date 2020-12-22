Flights continue in North as Sinn Féin and DUP divided on banning travel from Covid-hit Britain

Crunch talks within the Northern Ireland Executive are set to continue today as the two main parties remain divided over a travel ban from other parts of the UK.

The DUP and Sinn Féin remain divided on how to stem the spread of the new variant of Covid-19.

Sinn Féin wants to introduce short-term travel restrictions but the DUP believes that as UK internal travel is banned from Tier 4 areas in England there is no need for further legislation. Tier 4 areas have the most severe restrictions on the UK public.

First Minister Arlene Foster said any travel ban on areas of Britain would have serious ramifications.

Scotland has banned travel from the rest of the UK over the Christmas period.

However flights continued to land in Belfast yesterday from London Heathrow yesterday, which is situated within Tier 4.

Northern Health Minister Robin Swann said the Executive was engaging with the North’s Attorney General over travel restrictions.

Ministers are considering strengthening a travel locator form for anyone travelling into higher tiered parts of the UK.

Mrs Foster said ministers were very concerned at the highly infectious mutation of the virus but she had always tried to be “proportionate and balanced” throughout the pandemic and will continue so to do.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew, who chairs Stormont’s Health Committee, said the health minister needed to stop “prevaricating” and put travel restrictions in place.

“Our health service is already under intense pressure and if the health minister does not bring forward credible proposals on travel restrictions there is a serious risk that it could be overwhelmed by this new strain,” he warned.

At Belfast City Airport, some of those stepping off a mid-morning flight from London Heathrow yesterday were reluctant to speak publicly about their decision to travel.

But passenger Paul Connolly (45), who was visiting Belfast to see his mother, said: “The flight was pretty full but I was lucky to have a seat in between me and the next person.

“Everyone was wearing masks and there were definitely enough people on board to justify the flight,” said Mr Connolly.

“This is a pre-Christmas visit as I’m due to return on the 24th but I’m keeping a close eye on things in case that flight back is cancelled."

