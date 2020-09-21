Flatmates should have ‘serious engagement’ if one resident chooses to go to a house party, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin

People living in shared apartments should have “serious engagement” with one another if one resident chooses to go to a house party, according to the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin said that the resident hoping to attend a party should be challenged by their fellow flatmates.

Speaking on Newstalk this morning, presenter Pat Kenny posed the Taoiseach with a scenario from a listener in which they didn’t know what to do as their flatmate was planning to go to a party with 12 people.

“My friend is having a party on Tuesday night, there are 12 going and partying in a small apartment in the city centre. My housemate is going. How does the Taoiseach suggest I address this matter?” the listener wrote in their query to the station.

Mr Martin said that the flatmate heading to the party should be challenged.

“The person needs to talk to the flatmate. We need serious engagement at one to one level and people need to challenge and say, ‘Look, this isn't on. I’m living in this apartment and you’re going off to some place where there’s 12 people and it's just not on and you’re endangering everybody else,” he said.

“We all have conversations, in our own families we have conversations about what should and shouldn’t be done.

“I think that has happened in communities and in families across the country and in most cases it’s happening in an intelligent and informed way,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach also said that social media influencers should be used more to communicate messages to younger groups of people.

“And that is happening,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors