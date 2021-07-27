Flash flooding in North Dublin this afternoon causes ‘nightmare’ for businesses 

As a weather advisory is in place by Met Éireann for heavy thundery showers across the country, flash flooding was seen on the north side of Dublin this afternoon.

In Swords, heavy rain caused flooding by the Castle Shopping Centre and also on the Seatown Road, however, this has appeared to have subsided by 5.30pm.

Brian McGrane, the owner of The Pound and The Attic in Swords, said today was a “nightmare” as the outside areas of his pubs were completely flooded.

He said this afternoon he was called back into work to help deal with the flooding, and had to send staff home because they were so wet they would “catch pneumonia”.

"Given the circumstances that we are in already we are at our wits end,” he said.

“We have had outdoor dining for the last few weeks and it’s been great and just when we thought we would get to open indoors we’ve been told that we can’t let certain people in and other problems like that, it’s not a good feeling.

“And then today our whole outdoor dining area is completely flooded and we’ve no customers, it’s tough, it’s very tough.

“As if we haven’t enough problems these days having to deal with this as well, so we really have to reconsider opening now fully, we are at breaking point.

"We are actually probably past breaking point now, like a lot of places.”

There was also some localised flooding seen in Malahide village this afternoon, especially on New Street.

Water was seen cascading down the street which has been pedestrianised to facilitate outdoor dining.

A spokesperson for Fingal County Council’s said it’s on-call crews are currently dealing with reported flooding in areas of Lusk, Skerries, Swords, Malahide and Portmarnock.

“Crews provided sandbags for a number of elderly residents at Inbhir Ide, Malahide,” they added.

“Sandbags were also put in place following earlier flooding in Malahide Demesne.”

Howth-Malahide Councillor Joan Hopkins said sandbags are available for collection from Fingal County Council’s Watery Lane depot that is based in Swords. Its eircode is K67 HA21.

Met Éireann warned these thundery showers could lead to spot flooding and tricky driving conditions.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care while driving this evening as the heavy rainfall is leading to flash flooding and surface water across the country, especially in north Dublin.

The weather advisory from Met Éireann is in place until 5pm on Thursday.

"Downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding,” the advisory warns.

"Areas especially at risk are Leinster and east Munster Monday evening and night. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will become widespread again during Wednesday.”