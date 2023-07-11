Flamingos at Dublin Zoo moved into isolation after case of bird flu confirmed

Public access to their habitat – the Flamingo Lagoon – has been closed to visitors

One flamingo at Dublin Zoo has avian influenza, but the rest of the population appears healthy. Photo: Patrick Bolger

All flamingos at Dublin Zoo have been “moved to a controlled area” as one of the birds has contracted bird flu.

Public access to their habitat – the Flamingo Lagoon – has also been closed to visitors.

The zoo confirmed the case yesterday, adding that the rest of the flamingo population “appear healthy” and show no symptoms of the disease.

A spokesperson for Dublin Zoo said it is an “isolated case” that occurred despite all flamingos being vaccinated against bird flu and receiving subsequent boosters against avian influenza.

Infection can “occasionally still occur” despite those measures, they added.

As a precautionary measure and as per protocol, all of the flamingos at the zoo have now been isolated and moved “to a controlled area of the habitat for testing”.

“Dublin Zoo takes the health of all its animals very seriously,” the spokesperson added.

“Upon discovering the case, Dublin Zoo took immediate action in accordance to its avian influenza contingency plan, working with the relevant authorities and closing off the aviary to minimise the potential spread of the influenza.

“Public access to the flamingo habitat, which is an enclosed space protected by a mesh roofing to prevent contact with other wildlife, is currently closed.”

Dublin Zoo is home to a flock of approximately 100 Chilean flamingos. These birds are found in a number of South American countries and can live for up to 50 years in the wild.

Chilean flamingos are considered “near threatened” according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) ‘Red List of Threatened Species’.

The list acts as a key tool for evaluating whether species are at risk of extinction.

During previous outbreaks of bird flu in Ireland, the zoo has taken similar precautions to protect the species of birds in its care.

Avian influenza is a contagious and sometimes deadly disease for birds that can be spread in a number of ways, including through direct contact with infected birds, or contamination of feed or bedding.

The signs of avian influenza in a bird includes a swollen head, sudden death, closed and runny eyes, loss of appetite, difficulty breathing, diarrhoea, laying fewer eggs or laying eggs with watery whites.

Reported cases of bird flu in humans are rare as it does not spread easily to people.

The risk of contracting bird flu increases if someone has come into contact with an infected bird.

The Department of Agriculture recently lifted some additional precautionary measures that were introduced to mitigate the spread of bird flu among poultry flocks and other birds.

It said the decision was based on a number of indicators, including that no cases had been confirmed in wild birds in a number of weeks.

It urged owners of poultry flocks to continue to remain vigilant and use the highest standards of biosecurity to prevent any further spread.