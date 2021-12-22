Flags fly at half mast as poet Thomas Kinsella dies at 93

Thomas Kinsella is honoured at with the UCD Ulysses Medal in 2008. Picture: PA

The Dublin flags at the Mansion House and Dublin City Hall will be flying at half mast following the death of former Freeman of the City of Dublin and poet Thomas Kinsella at the age of 93.

Mr Kinsella was born in Inchicore in 1928, and worked as a civil servant before he became a full-time academic and writer.

Mr Kinsella went on to become the poet in residence at Illinois University and was later Professor of English at Temple University in Philadelphia.

His translation of the Irish prose epic Táin Bó Cúailnge, The Táin, was illustrated in a series of drawings by renowned Irish artist Louis le Brocquy and published in 1969.

He was also known for Butcher's Dozen, which was written in the aftermath of the Bloody Sunday massacre in Derry.

Kinsella was also familiar to generations of Leaving Cert students for poems including Mirror in February.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Eleanor in 2017 and is survived by his three children and grandchildren.

Kinsella was honoured at a special reading, the Thomas Kinsella Celebratory Readings in December, 2018 at Trinity College in honour of his 90th year. Leading poets and scholars read from his works while he also received an honorary Doctor of Letters degree the same week from the college for his lifetime achievement in poetry as well the UCD Ulysses Medal in recognition of his poetic works in 2008.

He is considered one of Ireland’s major twentieth century poets and his work is included in all of the major anthologies of Irish poetry in English.

"His poems are celebrated and loved for their profound personal candour and sensitivity, but also for his searing political and public critical insight,” said a statement from TCD at the ceremony.

“The highlight of the celebratory evening was the poet’s own reading of a newly composed poem ‘Ritual’. He told the gathered audience that it would be his final public reading.”

Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland led tributes to the Dublin-born poet who was granted the Freedom of the City of Dublin in 2007 by the then Lord Mayor Vincent Jackson in recognition of his outstanding contribution to literature.

She said: “I was very sorry to hear of the death of Thomas Kinsella and I would like to extend my sympathies to his daughters Sarah and Mary, his son John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his many friends and colleagues.

"Like many other Irish people of a certain age, I was introduced to the words of Thomas Kinsella through the Leaving Cert curriculum and his poetry ‘Mirror in February’ and ‘Another September.”

She added: “His pride in his home city of Dublin shone through his work,” she said, quoting a speech he made after he received the city’s greatest honour on May 24, 2007.”