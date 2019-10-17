'Five-star' care home costing €92,000 a year 'almost full'

The nursing home has been built in the well-heeled suburb of Foxrock by The Four Ferns, a company owned by the Willis family. Its chief executive is Cillian Willis, a former rugby player with Connacht and Leinster and a cousin of Brian O'Driscoll.

The company said the care home will offer an "unrivalled standard of accommodation and care for senior residents in south Dublin".

The advanced care home comes with an advanced price tag. Its 144 residents will be paying between €1,315 and €1,850 a week, depending on the package of services they want.

The home will feature a daily 'five-star' turndown service, daily access to an à la carte restaurant, private dining experiences with an executive chef, and a "high-end room dining service".

Its culinary services have been designed by Derek Reilly, culinary director for northern Europe at Aramark, the US catering giant that owns the Avoca chain.

The Four Ferns enlisted some of Ireland's top architects and designers to build the property.

The home was designed by award-winning architect Michael Freaney of Reddy Architecture, while the atrium-style entrance features a hanging sculpture by Killybegs native Alva Gallagher. Her works have been widely exhibited and are also held in private collections worldwide.

Residents at the Foxrock home will be accommodated in "five-star suites", according to The Four Ferns, "with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a formal Victorian courtyard garden and woodland trail".

Mr Willis said The Four Ferns wanted to ensure that locals would be able to remain in the area, to "maximise real opportunities for meaningful social engagement".

"We would very much like to see this facility be accessible by all in the local community, and whilst the facility has been largely set up to serve a private market, we hope to see its participation in the Fair Deal Scheme," he said.

However, the company said there were limited spaces left at the home.

The State's Fair Deal Scheme sees the HSE paying either all or part of the cost of nursing home care, allowing the resident's portion of the cost where applicable to be deferred.

The contribution that must be made by each individual is based on the amount of income and other assets they have. Those assets include the family home.

Irish Independent