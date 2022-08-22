Five year old boy treated by doctors for headaches triggered by laughter

A young boy is being treated by doctors in Mayo for a disorder which leads to him suffering daily headaches when he laughs.

The case of the five-year-old attending Mayo General Hospital describes how he presented to the outpatient department with a one year history of headaches associated with laughter.

An investigation with a brain MRI Revealed he had Chiari Type 1 Malformation (CM-1) where the lower part of the brain pushes down to the spinal canal.

One of the symptoms can be headaches which are usually felt at the back of the head and may be brought on or made worse by actions such as coughing or sneezing.

It is very rarely caused by laughing and this is the first published report on a child whose headaches are triggered by laughing.

The young boy‘s case is detailed in the Irish Medical Journal by Sinead Mulroy.

He is being treated with serial neuroimaging and symptom monitoring .

The report said the true prevalence of CM-1 remains unknown and an unidentified proportion of people remain asymptomatic and undiagnosed .

It is increasingly diagnosed incidentally and a recent study showed 37pc of children with it had neuroimaging for symptoms unlikely to be related to the condition.

The child in question suffers sudden onset generalised headaches of variable severity, associated predominantly with laughter and once with shouting.

They have not occurred with coughing, sneezing, straining or bending over.

The pain is described as a tightening sensation around his entire head which may be associated with pallor, nausea, gagging or generalised weakness.

The pain lasts for several seconds and then subsides with a return to good form afterwards, said the report.

They had not interfered with schooling or sport.

At the time of initial assessment they were occurring daily.