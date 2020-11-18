Five times the Government has overreacted on Covid, confused the public and been forced to U-turn

Government policy-making on Covid restrictions reached new levels of confusion yesterday after it performed a U-turn on a U-turn.

Cabinet’s decision to scrap plans to crack down on people drinking alcohol outdoors left many scratching their heads – and not for the first time.

Takeaway pints

This latest debacle began on Monday as the Department of Health signalled plans to ban the sale of takeaway pints following social media concerns about people congregating and drinking in Dublin city centre at the weekend. Within hours this was replaced by a proposal to regulate these outdoor gatherings by issuing fines. But this proposal was then scrapped at Cabinet yesterday. Instead ministers decided to seek greater enforcement of existing laws on drinking alcohol in public, which actually include fines.

House parties

A long-promised crackdown on house parties – after public concern – culminated in proposals in August from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to make it a criminal offence to have more than six people in a person’s home.

But the proposals – later described by Justice Minister Helen McEntee as “extreme” – were withdrawn at Cabinet. Instead ministers brought in fines of up to €1,000 for those organising house parties in breach of Covid rules. The fines have yet to be introduced.

‘Clothes are not essential’

Asked by Miriam O’Callaghan why it was possible to “buy a bottle of wine, but not socks for my son”, Retail Minister Damien English told Prime Time viewers: “Clothes are not essential.” The torrent of derision was predictable, but there were legitimate concerns that the decision to crack down on supermarkets selling clothes was unfair on parents. Ministers argued it was about levelling the playing field for clothing stores forced to shut. But the Taoiseach later made clear that no one should be stopped from buying clothes.

Arts confusion

When the Government reimposed Covid restrictions in August and said no more more than six people could gather for indoor events, Mr Donnelly insisted this applied to cultural events too. When the Department of Arts insisted 50 people could still gather for a show, Mr Donnelly doubled-down. But the Taoiseach’s office later insisted it was a rule of 50, not six, for the Arts.

Level 5

The biggest U-turn of all saw the Government reject the dramatic recommendation of public health officials in early October to lock down the country for six weeks. A fortnight later, ministers agreed to do just that.

Irish Independent