Five things we learned from the report into Rescue 116 tragedy

R116 had been tasked to provide top cover for another helicopter, which was to airlift a casualty from a fishing boat 225km (140 miles) off the west coast late at night.

Decision to airlift injured crew member not based on clinical advice

The report said there was "a misunderstanding at MRSC Malin regarding the casualty" and that procedures governing the tasking of a coast guard helicopter were not conducted in sequence.

Guidelines in this regard state that a clinical decision should be made by a doctor, following contact from the coast guard. But in the initial communication between Malin and MEDICO Cork, "at no time… was the doctor asked to assess the urgency of the medical condition of the injured seaman or to contribute to the decisions on whether and when to launch".

Instead, the report states "the scenario was framed for the doctor", who was told "we are arranging a helicopter to go out and lift him (the injured party) off". In turn, the commander of the Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter "took it in good faith" that requirement to airlift the casualty had been taken following clinical advice and did not question it further.

Blackrock Island not on Flight Management System

Blackrock Island was not identified as an obstacle on the helicopter's Flight Management System (FMS).

The report said it is probable that both pilots believed that the design of the route would provide "adequate terrain separation" if the FMS was used "and that obstacles need only be considered if going off the route".

In addition, the AAIU said there were a number of anomalies in the route, some of which had gone uncorrected since at least 1999.

The Flight Data Recorder did not indicate any technical issues or exceedances during the flight.

A preliminary report into the accident had already established that Blackrock Island was not listed on an Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System, which can alert crews to obstacles.

The final report said other maps accessible to the crew did not extend as far as Blackrock, or appeared to show open water in the vicinity of the island.

Island was only spotted by winchman 550 metres out

The investigation concluded that the first indication the crew had about the obstacle in their path was when winchman Ciaran Smith announced he had detected an island on the infra red camera, when the helicopter was about 0.3 nautical miles (550 metres) from it, travelling at a ground speed of 90 knots.

He immediately called for a change of heading, telling the flight crew: "Looking at an island just in, directly ahead of us now guys, you want to come right." The report said the crew were in the process of making the change when the urgency of the situation became clear to the winchman.

Eleven seconds after his initial warning, he can be heard on the flight recording: "Come right now, come right, COME RIGHT". The helicopter hit the island almost immediately afterwards. The last audible comment recorded was that of Captain Duffy saying "we’re gone".

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick believed to have survived initial impact

Investigators believe that after the helicopter hit the water, Captain Dara Fitzpatrick managed to exit the cockpit at a depth greater than 10m and possibly as great as 40m in a valiant bid to reach the surface.

The report states: “Notwithstanding the fact that the Commander had experienced a very traumatic event and the subsequent effects of disorientation, cold-water shock and night-time darkness, it appears that she was able to unfasten her seat harness, egress by jettisoning her cockpit window (emergency exit) and inflate her lifejacket.”

Captain Fitzpatrick was later recovered, unresponsive, from the sea surface with her life jacket inflated and without her flying helmet. A post-mortem examination report states that the 45-year-old sustained some bruising but no fractures. The cause of death was drowning.

Pilot had warned about missing “hazard” four years before crash

In June 2013, one of the operators pilots emailed several other personnel, including some involved in the Route Guide/FMS updating projects, advising that while flying the APBSS route (the same route that R116 had planned to follow at the time of the accident), it was noticed that Blackrock Lighthouse was not shown on the Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS)

The pilot stated that at “310” feet high, the lighthouse was an “obvious hazard” and suggested that although it was mentioned in the route notes, the EGPWS issue should also be highlighted. The pilot advised that the issue also applied to the Blacksod North route. However, no such note was added to the route guide. This omission was not rectified until after the accident.

