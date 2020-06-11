| 11.8°C Dublin

Five things boxing chiefs should know about Daniel Kinahan

Ken Foy

Gardaí have made major inroads into the Kinahan cartel, but the gang's leader remains out of reach, writes Ken Foy

The Kinahan gang, led by Daniel Kinahan, have blood on their hands and an estimated €1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

However, due to the cooperation of international police forces and a determination to thwart their reign of misery, law-enforcement has recorded a number of significant victories.

Hundreds of millions of euro worth of drugs have been seized and major players have been jailed, but the gang's leader continues to run operations from the Middle East.

