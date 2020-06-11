The Kinahan gang, led by Daniel Kinahan, have blood on their hands and an estimated €1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

However, due to the cooperation of international police forces and a determination to thwart their reign of misery, law-enforcement has recorded a number of significant victories.

Hundreds of millions of euro worth of drugs have been seized and major players have been jailed, but the gang's leader continues to run operations from the Middle East.

Cartel controller

Daniel Kinahan was previously described in a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) affidavit to the High Court as managing and controlling the day-to-day drug trafficking operations of the Kinahan gang.

The Kinahan cartel have been responsible for the vast majority of the 18 murders since 2016 in their feud with the Hutch gang, including the murders of innocent people.

According to evidence put forward by CAB before the High Court, Daniel Kinahan (42) is one of two leaders of the Kinahan cartel and is based in Dubai.

"It would appear that (Christopher Kinahan Snr) is now resident in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and that the day-to-day operations of his drug trafficking are managed and controlled by his sons, Christopher Jnr and Daniel Kinahan."

Ultimately, the CAB action against the cartel resulted in them losing €1.4 million in criminal assets.

Read More

'Execution-type murders'

Last month in the Special Criminal Court, a senior detective named the Kinahan cartel, which is led by Daniel, for the first time in open court.

Judges there accepted garda evidence that large sums of money were made available to murder people and those involved in the Kinahan cartel were paid €20,000 for "setting people up for a hit."

The court accepted garda evidence that the Kinahan-organised crime gang is involved in "execution-type murders" to protect its core activities, which include organised drugs and firearms offences on "an international scale".

The court further accepted that the crime gang operated "an organised hierarchical structure" with "cells and sub-cells" to "segregate activities and limit knowledge" among gang members. The gang also operated on directions from superiors within this hierarchy.

Operation Shovel

Daniel Kinahan and his father and brother were all main targets and were among 23 people arrested in Spain, Ireland and the UK as part of the massive 2010 international police operation, code-named 'Operation Shovel'.

At that time, the estimated wealth of the cartel from drugs trafficking was €500 million, but ten years later they have amassed even more wealth, with some estimates suggesting that they are worth €1 billion.

Operation Shovel was an international probe into drug trafficking, gangland murder and money laundering.

It began when the cartel shot dead their own enforcer, Paddy Doyle, in Spain in February, 2008. Just weeks later, 1.5 tonnes of cannabis, valued at more than €10 million, was seized in a small warehouse in Clongorey, Co Kildare.

At the time, properties connected to Daniel and his lieutenants across the world were valued at almost €200 million. However, the probe failed to yield any charges and the Kinahans, along with many of their senior gang members, were freed.

Because of the intense heat on them from Spanish police, backed up by gardaí, they left Spain for Dubai a number of years after the Operation Shovel arrests.

Ordered the murder of his former pal

Gary Hutch, the criminal nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch, was classified as Daniel Kinahan's "number two" in the organisation following information obtained in the Operation Shovel investigation.

However, the two men had a major falling-out which ultimately led to the gun murder of Hutch in September, 2015. This was the murder which started the Hutch/Kinahan feud and led Hutch's associates to unsuccessfully target Daniel in the Regency Hotel bloodbath in February, 2016.

In July, 2018, at the trial of cartel member James Quinn for the murder of Hutch, a Spanish policeman told the court that Daniel Kinahan had ordered the murder of Gary Hutch.

"We attributed the Gary Hutch murder to the Kinahan clan early on and concluded James Quinn was the material author of the crime with assistance from others after that," the police officer told the court.

He also told how Quinn - one of five people arrested over Hutch's murder but the only one to be charged, put on trial and convicted - had a photo of Daniel Kinahan's mother, Jean Boylan, in his wallet when he was arrested.

Millions of euro worth of drugs and cash seized, with many gang members locked up

Since the failed attempt to murder Daniel Kinahan at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, in which his lieutenant David Byrne was shot dead, gardaí have embarked on a massive drive against the Kinahan cartel.

While a European arrest warrant is not in place for his arrest, gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) intend to question him in relation to a number of serious offences if he returns here.

He has not been seen in Ireland since he attended David Byrne's funeral and, since that time, gardaí have had significant success against his organisation.

Since the Regency shooting, DOCB detectives have intervened in 75 threats to life, seized €174 million worth of drugs, nabbed €12million in cash and confiscated 122 firearms and 5,380 rounds of ammunition. The vast majority of these seizures have targeted the Kinahan cartel.

Many of the main players under Daniel in the cartel are locked up for a variety of serious offences, including murder, involvement in murder plots, and being caught with weapons, cash and drugs. Meanwhile, many others are awaiting trial.