Five teens praised for rescuing man and son (9) clinging to buoy near Cork beach

Five teenagers have been praised for rescuing a man who got into difficulty while out on the water on an inflatable lilo with his son at a beach in Cork last night.

The group, aged 16, were out fishing in White Bay in a rib boat when they heard a pan-pan call alerting them to two people, a father (50) and son (9), who were left clinging to a marker bouy near the back strand at Fountainstown beach.

The group rushed to the scene and rescued the man from the water and before handing him over to the Crosshaven Coast Guard.

The nine-year-old boy had been rescued by a local kayaker and was being cared for by the Coast Guard.

A helicopter then transported the two to Cork University Hospital for a check up.

Gardai and emergency services also attended the scene.

Three of the quick-thinking teens have connections to the RNLI. Coincidentally, Jamie Venner is the son of Ian Venner who was the helm of the lifeboat tasked to respond to last night's rescue.

Cillian Foster is a brother to Caomhe Foster, who is also Crosshaven RNLI crew, and Richard McSweeney is the son of former Baltimore RNLI crew member Ciaran McSweeney.

The other crew on board were Kate Horgan and Harry Pritchard.

Crosshaven RNLI praised the youngsters for "acting so professionally and swiftly in rescuing the casualty in need."

"Our future is safe in their hands," they added.

