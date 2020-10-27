Five simple ways to safeguard your mental health this winter 

Covid-19 is taking its toll on people’s stress levels and mental health, but five simple tips can help support us through the coming months, according to Prof Brendan Kelly of Trinity College Dublin.

1 Follow public health guidance

It applies to you. Adhering to it will minimise your risk, protect other people, and help keep your anxiety in check. Stay informed, but do not obsess. Limit your media consumption about the virus to 15 minutes twice per day focused on reliable sources such as the Government of Ireland and World Health Organisation websites (www.gov.ie and www.who.int). Don’t fill in knowledge gaps with speculation or random musings on social media. Public health advice is based on the best available knowledge. Trust it.

2 Focus on what you can control

It is useful to think of the well-known environmental slogan, ‘Think Global, Act Local’. Small actions like hand-washing matter greatly, both in the bigger picture and in our own lives.

3 Talk about your feelings

If you want to be heard, listen. At a time of high anxiety, it is especially important that we label our feelings as emotions rather than facts, and that we engage in direct, truthful communication. No matter how difficult it might seem, the truth is our strength. Remember, proportionality is the key. Anxiety and panic can seem infinite, but nothing is truly infinite.

4 Do other things

While social distancing, self-isolation and general anxiety can place certain limits on our activities, there is still plenty we can do, both inside and outside. Eat well, pay attention to sleep, go outside when possible, and do some exercise. Also, find an activity that absorbs you and wipes all your worries away to refresh your mind – consider running, meditating, yoga, or knitting!

5 Reward yourself

Recognise your achievements and consciously practice compassion for yourself and others. The current situation is difficult for everyone in different ways. Balancing sadness with hope is a real challenge, but it is possible. Focus on daily activities, short-term plans and cultivating compassion for everyone, including yourself.

Prof Kelly will be speaking at the forthcoming Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Support Ireland virtual conference ‘Living Well with COPD in a Covid World’, which will be held on Saturday November 21 (1-4pm).

The conference will see speakers address a range of topics, from minding our mental health to having a better night’s sleep, from winter preparedness to singing for better lung health. People with COPD can now register for the conference free of charge at www.copd.ie

It is estimated that there are almost 500,000 people over 40 years of age living with COPD in Ireland.

COPD is perhaps more commonly known as chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and is characterised by breathlessness and persistent coughing with or without phlegm.

Other speakers include leading Dublin GP Dr Maitiu O Tuathail who warns: “Before this pandemic ever arrived on our shores, COPD was already the biggest cause of disease-specific emergency hospital admissions, and we already had the highest hospitalisation rates for COPD in OECD countries. We also know that each winter we have increased emergency admissions to our hospitals, and that respiratory conditions play a key part in this.

“This year with Covid-19, it is clear that we need to do our utmost to support people with COPD in staying well and, most importantly, staying out of hospital. We know we are going to have a surge of Covid-19 and so we need to do what we can to avoid the seasonal surge of COPD exacerbations.

He urges people with COPD to make sure they get the influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations, make sure they have an adequate supply of your medication and don’t delay in seeking help.

“By taking these actions, we can play a real part in keeping three steps ahead of COPD,” he says.

Joan Johnston, national co-ordinator, COPD Support Ireland, believes the pandemic has had a huge impact on the mental health of people with COPD.

“Everyone has had a difficult time dealing with the current pandemic, but for people with COPD, it has been truly challenging,” she says. “As one of the groups that is particularly at risk when it comes to Covid-19, many have had to isolate themselves from the outside world for months on end to keep safe.

“When they have gone out, for many it has been with a sense of fear and trepidation.

“Indeed, our 33 COPD support groups around the country have been unable to meet face-to-face since March. People are merely existing until there is a vaccine and it has taken a huge toll mentally on all of our members.”

