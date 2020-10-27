| 8.3°C Dublin

Five simple ways to safeguard your mental health this winter 

Leading Irish psychiatrist Prof Brendan Kelly says there are many effective measure you can take to stay positive in the months ahead


Staying active is one of the best ways to protect your mental health. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Staying active is one of the best ways to protect your mental health. Photo: Frank McGrath

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Covid-19 is taking its toll on people’s stress levels and mental health, but five simple tips can help support us through the coming months, according to Prof Brendan Kelly of Trinity College Dublin.

1 Follow public health guidance

It applies to you. Adhering to it will minimise your risk, protect other people, and help keep your anxiety in check. Stay informed, but do not obsess. Limit your media consumption about the virus to 15 minutes twice per day focused on reliable sources such as the Government of Ireland and World Health Organisation websites (www.gov.ie and www.who.int). Don’t fill in knowledge gaps with speculation or random musings on social media. Public health advice is based on the best available knowledge. Trust it.