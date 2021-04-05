Five sailors rescued in dramatic operation off Cork coast

Five sailors were rescued after two small craft capsized off the Cork coast in a major operation by the RNLI and Coast Guard.

The rescue, conducted off Capel Island near Ballymacoda in east Cork, involved the Waterford-based Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter, both the Youghal and Ballycotton RNLI lifeboats, the Naval Service patrol ship LE Samuel Beckett and the Irish Lights Vessel Granuaile.

It is understood the two small sailing vessels capsized around 3km offshore shortly after lunch on Monday.

Initial reports indicated that one vessel got into difficulty with a second capsizing as it attempted to come to its aid.

The sailors were able to stay with the capsized vessels - with three sitting on the upturned hull of one when rescuers arrived.

All were wearing full safety gear in accordance with protocols.

The major rescue operation was triggered when it was realised the sailors were in difficulty.

Excellent visibility aided the subsequent operation.

Tributes were paid to the speed of the RNLI response with lifeboats from Youghal and Ballycotton at the scene within minutes.

Rescue 117 remained near Knockadoon Head in support of the operation.

Both the LE Samuel Beckett and ILV Granuaile responded to the alert and remained on standby to support the RNLI vessels if required.

All those rescued were given precautionary medical assessments by two ambulances at Knockadoon Head but it is understood no one was injured.

Both RNLI lifeboats were assisting in bringing the two capsized craft back to port to avoid any risk to navigation.

