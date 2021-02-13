Five reasons why Johnson’s ‘buy now, pay later’ Brexit puts the Border into play again

Long after a big election win in December 2019, the blustering slogan ‘Let’s get Brexit done’ is still UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s guiding principle on the issue. But unless London wakes up to the need to honour its legal and political commitments to the EU, grave damage will be done all around.

Here are five simple reasons outlining the perils of Johnson’s continuing “buy now pay later” Brexit approach which has simply run out of credit.

And, sadly, in the words of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Ireland risks becoming major collateral damage in a bitter post-Brexit EU-UK conflict about the Irish border. An emerging threat to Ireland – north and south is the changed mood in key member states as Johnson’s Brexit tactics are exhausting scarce patience.

Brexit as flag of convenience

It’s well-documented that Johnson was always an EU critic and dissident – never a Europhobe. But he belated opted to back Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum as his best chance of achieving his ambition and within two years and two prime ministers later, he made it to Downing Street.

Johnson had given scant thought to any detailed Brexit implications for England, much less Scotland or Wales. No surprise then he had given no thought so ever about the North of Ireland and the risks of fragile peace if a de facto EU-UK border was to run between Dundalk and Derry.

His howlers on the Border issue are also well recorded. The Brexiteers were astonished at the level of steadfast solidarity the EU gave Dublin on the issue. All London’s efforts to dislodge – first the “Border backstop” and later the North’s Protocol – proved fruitless.

The ‘Orange Card’ is handy but dispensible

The phrase summing up British Tories making up the numbers by roping in Northern Ireland Unionists goes back to 1886 and coined by Randolph Churchill, father of Winston.

Theresa May used it in June 2017 to delay her political doom after losing an ill-judged election.

But Johnson’s 2019 Withdrawal Agreement with the EU includes the Northern Ireland Protocol. Despite short-lived commitments by May and Johnson, this does indeed create an effective trade border down the Irish Sea. This has considerable symbolic, as well as economic, significance.

The DUP backed Brexit in 2016. While it held the balance of power at Westminster from June 2017 to December 2019 it failed to secure a “soft Brexit”, keeping all the UK close to the EU.

That would have staved off a return of the Border – either on land or in the sea. Now the DUP is suffering internal divisions and a loss of traditional support. The belated campaign against the protocol is noisy but does not look hopeful.

Denying reality will not change it

Johnson agreed the deal in October 2019 which kept Britain outside the EU single market and customs union. It established special EU trade status for the North by agreeing customs and product checks.

Neither Dublin, nor London, nor Brussels wants a return of the Border. The only other way of changing things now is for Britain to rejoin the EU single market and/or customs union. That won’t happen.

That all means a border in the Irish Sea. Johnson denied this last October when the deal was done; through his subsequent victorious election campaign; and as a Christmas Eve final divorce deal came through.

It’s time to abandon denials and try to work with reality. The EU will talk about modifying and speeding up these checks on British trade. But Brussels will not abolish them or give a long postponement.

London overplayed its hand

A fortnight ago yesterday, Ursula von der Leyen’s EU Commission made a savage error and its consequences are still with us. In a ham-fisted move to stop EU-made AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines entering Britain via the “Northern Irish backdoor”, they ordered a sealed border as an emergency measure.

Hours later this dangerously stupid decision was completely reversed. But the DUP was up in arms and UK Brexit minister Michael Gove moved to take crass political advantage of the EU’s political error.

Gove demanded the EU dramatically modify British-Northern Ireland trade checks, remove some of them entirely, and extend the full extent of the checking regime beyond the deadline of April 1 next until 2023.

He cited anger at the EU move, stoking already growing British dissatisfaction at the new checking regime, and the DUP equally cranked up its opposition campaign.

Three quick points are worth making. First is that the UK kept up for three months last year a threat to break international law by unilaterally changing the North’s trade status.

Second, is that London finally did a Brexit deal on Christmas Eve to take effect weeks later, and for which UK business people were woefully unprepared. Third is that London had already spurned an EU offer of a two-year negotiating extension which could have dealt with these problems and put preparations in place.

The EU’s negotiating kingpin, Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, hit back and pointed out the UK made a deal they were showing poor signs of implementing. Things were further compounded by exaggerated claims of violent threats against staff carrying out the EU checks in Larne and Belfast ports.

There was fury in Brussels and other EU capitals, notably France.

Perils of poking the ‘big European beasts’

The blowback message from mainland Europe towards London has been strong and clear: You have ineptly and cynically over-played your hand for all the reasons cited above.

On Thursday, in a series of interviews, the Taoiseach urged all sides to “dial down the rhetoric”. His message was aimed at counterparts in the European Union as much as at London as he warned that Ireland – north and south – risked becoming “collateral damage” in this battle of rhetoric between the UK and the “big beasts of Europe”.

The Taoiseach’s comments came as Gove and Sefcovic went back to talks just like the ones they held successfully between September and December last year. The affable pair managed to put the North’s special trade status before Christmas.

They could do it again – but they really should not have to. Their work was supposed to give a lead in implementing arrangements to avoid an Irish border and minimise checks on the North’s trade with England, Scotland and Wales.

The talks process will hopefully now replace this crazy rhetoric. They simply must yield results. Otherwise the prospect of an Irish border will be back in play.