Five Quinn executives are told of threats to their lives after Lunney kidnap ordeal

The directors, including Kevin Lunney who was abducted and tortured a month ago, were formally notified of serious threats against them, by security services on both sides of the Border.

Last week, Dara O'Reilly, Tony Lunney and John McCartin were served with a Garda Information Message - known as a GIM form.

They are issued to individuals against whom there is a credible and serious threat of violence.

Liam McCaffrey, the company's CEO, received a similar warning from the PSNI.

The fresh security advice was issued a month after Kevin Lunney was abducted outside his Fermanagh home before being held in a horse box and tortured. He was discovered in a serious condition near Cornafean, Co Cavan, after having his nails ripped from his fingers and being slashed.

During the ordeal, his abductors threatened to kill him and his fellow directors unless they resigned their posts immediately.

On Saturday, the Irish Independent revealed that QIH chairman Adrian Barden wrote to the Justice Minister and the Garda Commissioner about the ongoing threats to the company's directors.

In the letter, Mr Barden informed Charlie Flanagan and Drew Harris that the arsonists in an attack at the home of Mr O'Reilly last year had called the fire brigade.

He wrote: "Indications are that the proximity and intensity of the (car) fire may have caused sufficient alarm on the part of the perpetrators as to call the emergency services, underpinning the imminent danger of an unthinkable tragedy.

"Minister, we have previously signalled our deep concern that such activity will result in serious injury and/or loss of life, whether intentional or not and that now seems inevitable as the perpetrators become more and more emboldened at being able to conduct their nefarious activities with apparent impunity."

He added: "Despite these concerns, the very real possibility of paramilitary involvement and a notable escalation of activities following years of ad hoc attacks, we are unaware of any suspects having been questioned, any searches undertaken or any arrests made."

He also claimed that such attacks would not be tolerated if they were perpetrated "against the senior executives of FDI-led companies such as Microsoft or Apple".

Meanwhile, in an interview with Channel 4 broadcast over the weekend, the former QIH director Seán Quinn denied any involvement in the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney.

"No, no, no," he said.

He added: "I had no hand, act or part or no knowledge or no gain. I'd have no benefit of doing anything to Kevin Lunney."

Shortly after the horrific incident, Ballyconnell parish priest Fr Oliver O'Reilly gave a sermon during Mass in which he said a "Mafia-style group with its own Godfather" was behind it.

Asked if this was about him, Mr Quinn said: "There is absolutely no evidence to back that up."

A few days later, he said he went to Fr O'Reilly to reprimand him.

"I said 'Father, I'm very disappointed in you. You're wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong'," he said.

Fr O'Reilly told the 'Sunday Independent' yesterday that Mr Quinn was "angry" and was "objecting to the tone of my homily".

The priest said that the person referred to in the homily "could be anybody" and he was not going to identify that person.

A cross-border investigation into the attack on Mr Lunney is continuing, involving gardaí and the PSNI.

A horse box, where gardaí believe the victim was held while being tortured, was seized a number of days later to be forensically examined.

