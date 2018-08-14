Five people were rescued this morning after a yacht ran aground in Skerries in north Co Dublin.

Five people rescued after yacht runs aground in north Dublin

Skerries lifeboat was launched at 4.55am after a mayday was sent from the yacht carrying a family, understood to be French.

When the crew went to launch lifeboat, they were able to see the yacht in a different part of the harbour. The rescue was carried out in dingy.

The man and woman were rescued along with a boy (12) and two girls (14 and 16).

There were no injuries in the incident.

Ivan Longmore, station officer with the Irish coastguard, told morning Ireland the family were in good spirits.

"At the moment they're all in good spirits, there is no sign of any injury or distress."

