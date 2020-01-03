Five people arrested after 'serious public order' incident at Red Cow Hotel

Five people have been arrested following a "serious public order" incident which occurred at a Dublin hotel.

A series of altercations broke out at the Red Cow Hotel at 12:30am on Thursday among crowds attending a music event there.

A video shared online shows over a dozen gardai attempting to calm the scene as chaos unfolds among the crowds both in the hotel and the car park.

Staff worked to shut down the venue during the bust-up.

Gardai said additional garda presence was requested as a number of people exiting the hotel via the Naas Road caused a traffic hazard.

Gardai remained at the scene until 4:40am.

Five people were arrested for public order offences, one of whom is a juvenile.

A male has been charged, and a female juvenile is subject to a youth referral.

The three other individuals arrested are subject to further investigation.

No injuries or incidents of criminal damage have been reported.

The Red Cow Inn have been contacted for comment.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a serious public order incident which occurred in a hotel premises on Thursday, 2nd January 2019 at approximately 12.30am. A large number of people were attending a music event when a number of altercations broke out among the patrons. Staff subsequently endeavoured to close the venue.



"On arrival at the scene, Gardaí observed crowds of people in the car park of the premises as well as inside the premises. There was also a number of people exiting the venue via the Naas Road causing a traffic hazard. Additional Garda resources were requested. Gardaí remained at the scene until all attendees had left. At approximately 4.40am calm was restored and Gardaí stood down.



"Five people were arrested for Public Order offences including one juvenile. One male has been charged in relation to this incident, a female juvenile is subject to a youth referral while the remaining three individuals are subject to further investigation.



"There were no injuries reported and no incidents of criminal damage. This incident is subject to an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time."

Online Editors