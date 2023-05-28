Five men due in court following separate drug seizures in Dublin

Four men are due to appear in court tomorrow morning following the seizure of €85,000 worth of drugs in Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team carried out searches at premises in the north east inner city and in Ballymun on Friday.

During the course of these searches an estimated €63,420 worth of MDMA was seized, along with €7,700 of cocaine, €5,580 of ketamine, €4,900 of heroin, €1,740 of cannabis as well as tablets and prescription drugs. All of the drugs will be analysed.

Gardaí also seized €4,845 in cash as well as two replica firearms.

Four men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested. They have since been charged and are due to appear in court tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile in a separate operation earlier today, gardaí seized cannabis herb valued at around €32,000, €740 of cocaine and tablets and €4,100 in cash following a search of a property on Dublin’s North Strand.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit at Store Street station arrested one man, aged in his 20s.

He has been charged and is due to appear in court tomorrow morning.