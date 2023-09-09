Five men charged over public order incident in Galway city

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident in Westport, Co Mayo at around 1.20am yesterday. Photo: Niall Carson

Five men have been charged in relation to a public order incident which took place in Galway city on Friday.

Gardaí responded to reports of an altercation involving a number of people on Williamsgate Street around 3.20pm.

Five men (aged in their teens, 20s and 40s) were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Garda stations in Co Galway.

The five men were later charged and appeared before special sittings of Galway District Court yesterday evening and this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users and pedestrians who were in the vicinity of Williamsgate Street yesterday afternoon between 2.45pm and 3.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.