Five men arrested over Thurles serious assault

Amy Blaney

Five men have been arrested in relation to a serious assault on a man in Thurles on June 27.

Gardaí arrested them today in relation to the assault on a man in his 20s in Upperchurch Village, in the Tipperary town.

Four of the men arrested are in their 20s, while one is aged in his teens.

All five are currently being detained in a number of Tipperary Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man assaulted was treated for serious injuries last month in Cork University Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

