Five injured in Cork road accident

FIVE teenagers were injured in a single vehicle accident in Cork.

The accident occurred on the Bog Road between Red Barn and Youghal in east Cork shortly before 10pm on Thursday.

Gardaí, Youghal Fire Brigade and paramedics attended the scene.

The five occupants were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

However, the injuries involved are not said to be life threatening.

Those injured included three male teens and two female teens.

All are from the east Cork area.

The road remains closed to facilitate the work of forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of the vehicle involved before the accident to contact them.

Online Editors