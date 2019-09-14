Five injured after incident with Denis O'Brien's €40m superyacht

Five people were hospitalised following an incident involving the superyacht owned by Irish businessman Denis O'Brien in Italy.

The Nero was undergoing maintenance work in the port city of Genoa on Tuesday when she tilted to one side.

Emergency services were alerted and six people who were aboard at the time suffered minor injuries.

Italian officials said that five of these were hospitalised for further tests but were later discharged.

The yacht was bought by billionaire Denis O'Brien for €40m in 2014 before undergoing extensive refitting in Spain.

A spokesman for the business tycoon said they would not be commenting on the incident when contacted by the Irish Independent.

A statement from Amico & Co, the repair yard where the incident occurred, said that the vessel is in a stable condition "and operations to secure it" are continuing.

"On September 10 at around 3pm, Motor Yacht Nero, situated in Dry-dock managed by Ente Bacini in Genoa Port for the purpose of undergoing maintenance works with Amico & Co, listed during the pumping out phase of dry-docking, for reasons that are yet to be ascertained," the company said.

"Emergency services, coastguard, fire services, Ente Bacini and Amico & Co emergency responders intervened immediately."

The provincial fire department of Genoa said that the vessel had tilted because of a technical error which had required the intervention of emergency services.

Irish Independent