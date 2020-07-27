Five deaths in a week, 'a cause for concern' - Dublin Homeless Executive

THE Dublin Homeless Executive said it “offers its sympathies” to the families of five people who have died in homeless services in a week.

On Saturday a young woman, believed to be only 19, died tragically in homeless services.

She became the fifth to die in just a week and now it is understood some families are planning to hold a silent protest on Saturday to highlight the deaths.

The teenager died in a Dublin homeless facility on Saturday evening.

On Thursday, a homeless man was found dead in Dublin city centre in the early hours of the morning. The man was in his 30s. He was also believed to have died tragically.

On Tuesday two young women died within hours of each other at a Dublin homeless service.

The body of a 34-year-old woman was found at Abigail Women’s Centre in Finglas at around 6am. She died tragically also.

A second woman, 21, was found dead at 10.30am. Inner City Helping Homeless has called for more support for the homeless.

And the Irish Independent has been informed of stress levels among those living in homeless accommodation in the city.

A spokeswoman for the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, said: “We would like to offer its sympathies to the families of the five homeless people who have tragically passed away in the last week in homeless services and hospice care.

“We are very aware of the pain caused by the death of a loved one.

“Five deaths in a week is an unprecedentedly high number, and is obviously a cause for concern.

“In all of these cases support was being offered by our homeless services, but unfortunately homelessness is often complicated by medical or social factors.

“Regrettably, even with the highest level of support, five people have lost their lives.

“The DRHE would also like to offer its support to the staff working in homeless services who knew and worked closely with the five people concerned.”

