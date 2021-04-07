There have been five further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 423 new cases of the virus confirmed by Nphet this evening.

This takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 in Ireland to 4,732, while the total case count now stands at 239,325.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) today said that the benefits of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risk of “very rare” and unusual blood clots.

Executive director of the EMA, Emer Cooke, said that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “highly effective” at preventing serious illness and hospitalisation and was “saving many lives” in the fight against Covid-19.

“Vaccination is extremely important in helping us in the fight against Covid-19 and we need to use the vaccines we have to protect us from the devastating effects of the disease”.

In total, there were 18 fatalities from 169 reported cases across Europe of these blood clots in people after they received the vaccine. Over 34 million people that have received the vaccine thus far, the EMA said.

“So far, most of the cases reported have occurred in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of vaccination. Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed,” a statement from the EMA said.

Over 204,270 AstraZeneca vaccine doses have been administered in Ireland, and none of the rare blood clot events described by the EMA have been reported to the Health Products Regulatory Authority.

As of Sunday, April 4, 663,411 people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while 272,676 people were fully vaccinated. 936,087 doses have been administered overall.

As of 2pm today, there were 232 Covid-19 patients in Irish hospitals, of which 56 are in ICU. There were no new admissions to ICU in the last 24 hours and 13 admissions to hospitals of people with the virus. 33 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in the past 24 hours.

