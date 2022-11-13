Five brothers whose deaths during World War II inspired ‘Saving Private Ryan’ movie commemorated on Remembrance Day

Five Irish-American brothers whose deaths in the same World War II battle became one of the war's most poignant tragedies were the centrepiece of Remembrance Day events staged in Belgium.

The Irish In Europe (IIE) group honoured the five Sullivan brothers to mark the 80th anniversary of their deaths on board the light cruiser USS Juneau in the Pacific theatre.

Hollywood's epic war film, 'Saving Private Ryan', was inspired by the story of the Irish-American brothers.

George, Frank, Joe, Al and Matt Sullivan all died when the USS Juneau was hit by a Japanese torpedo on November 13 1942 and sank after ammunition magazines exploded.

The deaths of all five brothers in a single action shocked American public opinion - and the US Navy immediately changed their regulations to prevent siblings from serving together on the same vessel.

So great was the impact of their deaths that various vessels called 'USS Sullivans' have been in the US Navy fleet for eight decades.

While all hailing from Iowa in the US midwest, the Sullivan family had strong links to Cork.

In 2003, the Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, USS Sullivans, moored off west Cork to mark the 400th anniversary of the march by clan chief, O'Sullivan Beara, from west Cork to Leitrim after the failed Irish uprising against English rule and the defeat of the Spanish invasion.

The IIE group, led by Denis Buckley, helped organise the special tribute as part of the Remembrance Day events in Brussels.

Descendants of the brothers expressed their gratitude for the Irish group honouring the five to mark the 80th anniversary of their deaths.

Kelly Sullivan is the granddaughter of Al Sullivan and she still lives in Waterloo in Iowa.

"I wanted to thank you on behalf of the Sullivan family for honouring the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the USS JUNEAU. We are grateful to you for doing that," she wrote.

The Mayor of Waterloo, Quentin Hart, said that their community is still deeply proud of the sacrifice of the five Irish-American brothers.

"They paid the ultimate sacrifice - the Sullivan family holds a special place in our citizens' hearts as well as the nation and world," he said.

"Waterloo is proud of her native sons and their contribution to world peace."

"We are eternally grateful for their service. In August each year the Iowa Irish Fest is held in Waterloo - this year's celebrations honoured the Sullivans and the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Juneau."

A museum in Waterloo has a special exhibit dedicated to the Irish-American brothers and immigrant genealogy.