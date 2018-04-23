FIVE people were arrested and two hospitalised after disorderly scenes following a social media prank which resulted in hundreds of teens flocking to attend a Cork house party.

Five arrested, two hospitalised as hundreds of teens flock to house party after social media prank

At its height, more than 100 teens were congregated outside a Cork house party in Mayfield - with multiple public order incidents resulting when teens clashed after being refused access to the party.

A small number of teens were invited to the party last Saturday night. However, it is believed that details of the party were circulated on social media as a prank.

That resulted in more than 100 teenagers arriving uninvited for the party from across Cork city. Most were unknown to the party organisers. They were refused entry - but many, who had arrived with bottles and cans of alcohol, then clashed with other rival groups on the street.

Several brawls erupted and three Mayfield Garda units had to attend the scene. Local residents said they were left "very frightened" by the scenes in the quiet residential area.

Many elderly people were said to be afraid to leave their homes. Five teens were arrested and taken to Mayfield Garda Station for questioning about public order offences.

All were subsequently released without charge.

One young man had to be taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) after he was apparently stabbed in the back with a suspected broken bottle.

He suffered minor injuries and was later discharged. A teenage girl also complained to gardaí that she had been punched in the face. She suffered a broken tooth.

Gardaí are now investigating the circumstances of the public order incidents and have appealed for information from local residents. Officers will also be checking social media postings in relation to the matter.

Online Editors