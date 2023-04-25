Five arrested in garda raids on theft gang targeting vulnerable elderly people in rural areas

An Garda Síochána wish to remind the public that any Garda member calling to your door will have identification. (Stock image)

Five members of a criminal gang been arrested over a spate of thefts in which fraudsters called to homes in rural areas, pretending to be a member of the Gardaí investigating burglaries.

The thefts involved members of the gang calling to rural homes, impersonating a member of An Garda Síochána, claiming they were investigating burglaries in the area during which sums of cash had been stolen.

It is understood the five arrested are members of an intergenerational crime gang from the west Dublin area, and that they are related to each other. They were held this morning as part of an operation investigating several dozen such crimes in recent months.

The gang would tell the householder that they were attempting to identify the owners of cash, or counterfeit cash.

The gang would ask the householder to compare cash in their possession against cash held by the homeowner, which they then stole from them.

The five suspects – two men in their 30s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s – were arrested under the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and are being held for questioning at five separate Garda stations across the Eastern Region.

The arrests come after a spate of such crimes in which vulnerable and elderly people were targeted in rural areas.

The investigation is being led by a senior investigating officer at Kilkenny Regional Headquarters and has been investigating the gangs activities across 15 counties, primarily in the east and the midlands, over the past 10 months.

Today’s searches and arrests are being conducted by detectives from the Eastern Region, supported by uniform colleagues and Regional Armed Support Units.

The Gardaí previously warned that genuine gardaí would not cold call to a house and ask to check cash, and that they would have identification.

They said if a householder had any concerns about a person at the door, they should not answer the door even if they are purporting to be a Garda.

“Genuine Gardaí will always provide official details to allow you to confirm their identity with your local Garda Station and will be patient while you choose to so,” the force said.

Independent.ie previously reported how gardaí had mounted an operation against ‘Monday to Friday’ burglars who were travelling the country and targeting elderly people for cash while posing as officers.

Gardaí are investigating several dozen incidents this year, with rural areas of Leinster particularly badly hit in the Garda Eastern Region.

Sources estimate elderly people have been targeted by the fake garda gangs nearly 120 times in the past 18 months.

The special operation comes as figures released by gardaí showed residential burglaries increased by 7pc last year when compared with 2021.

It is understood elderly people have been targeted in Offaly, Kildare, Laois, Offaly and Kilkenny in recent weeks.

It is believed most of the criminals involved are based in west Dublin.

A number of individuals and vehicles used in the distraction burglaries have been identified by gardaí.

In a recent burglary, nearly €2,000 was stolen from the home of an elderly person in the south-east.

However, these thefts usually net the burglars sums in the hundreds of euro.

“It’s pretty heartless stuff,” a source said. “There has been a level of surveillance, but what has become really clear is that these crimes are generally only happening during weekdays and very rarely at weekends.

“The belief is that these criminals are very much treating what they do as an actual job, and they are taking the weekends off.”

It is understood the criminals change the cars they use to carry out the thefts and this makes them very difficult to detect.

They pose as plain-clothes gardaí and have been described as “relatively well presented”.

The gang members are generally aged between their late 20s and their mid 40s.

While the criminals might strike in one part of the country one day, they will then target homes in a different part the next.

This makes it difficult for gardaí to predict where they will go as they rarely target the same place twice.

They visit a person’s home and knock on the door before showing what appears to be an official garda badge.

The burglars then show the home owner a number of euro banknotes and ask them if it is their money. They claim they have recovered the cash and investigations have led them to the elderly person’s door.

A source added: “At this stage the victim may become confused about what is happening, and there have been examples of the criminals then asking the elderly person where the cash is kept in the house.

“While the victim is distracted with all this, an accomplice will be in the house searching for money.

“It all happens very fast and can cause great trauma for the elderly person.”