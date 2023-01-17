Fitness test for garda trainees is ‘too demanding’ with failure rate hampering recruitment, Fianna Fáil TD claims

Garda recruits join their colleagues to celebrate their passing out of Templemore Garda College earlier this month (Athlone Photography/Alamy Live News)

The number of potential garda trainees failing basic physical fitness tests is seriously hampering An Garda Sióchána’s recruitment drive, according to Jim O’Callaghan.

Citing the most recent figures from Justice Minister Simon Harris, 55 out of a pool of 315 potential garda recruits failed their Physical Competency Tests (PCT) last year, according to the Fianna Fáil TD and the party’s justice spokesman.

This is despite a new garda recruitment campaign that is due to begin early this year to boost the number of garda trainees at the Garda College in Templemore to up to 1,000 along with 400 new Garda staff.

“The Government has allocated an unprecedented budget of €2.14b to An Garda Síochána this year. This level of funding enables sustained, ongoing recruitment of garda members and staff. However, the rate of fitness test failures is affecting the drive to boost falling garda numbers” he said.

He claimed that some aspects of the test are too demanding and out of step with other jurisdictions - including the PSNI – and is “becoming a growing factor blocking recruitment.”

For example, an obstacle course must be completed three times in just under three minutes and 20 seconds. If any component of the test fails, the entire test must be repeated.

A Physical Competency Test for recruits consists of a shuttle run or bleep test, push-ups followed by a two hour break, an obstacle course and a push-pull machine.

Mr O’Callaghan said: "The PSNI physical assessment for example is similar to the An Garda Síochána assessment but allows four minutes 30 seconds for the obstacle course. Canadian Cadets undertake a Physical Abilities Requirement Evaluation, which again is similar to our assessment, but doesn't have the bleep test component and allows five minutes 30 seconds for obstacle course and push and pull.

"I believe that the time limits we are placing on trainees to complete the PCT is contributing to the failure of meeting recruitment targets, and this should be reviewed as a matter of urgency,” he said.

The Garda Press office said it does not comment on “remarks by third parties”.

But in a statement, a spokesperson said: “Applicants for An Garda Síochána are required to be aerobically fit in order that they can safely undergo the training programme at the Garda College and carry out the duties assigned to them. A Physical Competence Test (PCT) is conducted prior to admission to An Garda Síochána to ensure applicants have the ability to meet the requirements contained with the Foundation Training Programme and the operational requirements to perform effectively as a member of An Garda Síochána.”

The statement added that the test is “graduated for gender and age” and is “continuously assessed as part of the BA in Applied Policing.”

“All assessments as part of the BA in applied Policing Programme are governed by academic regulations which include a robust appeals and mitigation process. This ensures that every opportunity is afforded to trainees and probationers to meet the required standards to achieve their BA in Applied Policing.”

“Members of An Garda Síochána are encouraged and expected to maintain their fitness and health for long term effectiveness and physical fitness assessments are part of requirements for entry into and retention in certain specialist roles within An Garda Síochána,” the statement added.