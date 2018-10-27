Fit and healthy Kevin died after collapsing at dinner

Kevin Fegan (24) was a fit and seemingly healthy university lecturer when he collapsed one evening while having dinner with his girlfriend.

Kevin Fegan (24) was a fit and seemingly healthy university lecturer when he collapsed one evening while having dinner with his girlfriend.

The graduate in music technology from Camlough in south Co Armagh, who suffered a sudden and unexplained cardiac arrest, was declared dead after being rushed to hospital.

His grieving parents Marie and Tommy, twin brother Ruairi and two other siblings were left searching for answers to the tragedy.

A post-mortem found he had an electrical fault in his heart which was undiagnosed.

"My wife Marie wanted to find out more and contacted CRY Ireland," said Tommy. "All five of us travelled to its centre in Tallaght Hospital in Dublin to be tested."

Read More: Families face delay of more than a year for vital heart screening

The family needed to know if they also had a genetic risk which left them susceptible to cardiac arrest.

The family members all got the all-clear but they must return every few years for ongoing testing.

They were particularly grateful for the friendly faces they found in the portacabin which is currently home to CRY Ireland.

"Families benefit from support and then they in turn help others to cope with a similar tragedy," said Tommy.

Irish Independent