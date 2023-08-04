Fishing sector faces ‘perfect storm’ of falling prices and soaring costs

IRISH fishermen have demanded urgent action by Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue after a perfect storm in which trawler operators have faced soaring input costs and a collapse in prices of some key fish catches.

A special strategy meeting was held by a number of Irish skippers in the northern Spanish port of Ondarroa as vessels sheltered from summer storms - and fishing representative groups are now to seek an emergency meeting with Mr McConalogue over what some have described as the worst crisis to hit the sector for 30 years.

Fishing bodies including the IS&WPO, the IS&EPO, KFO and IFPO said urgent action is now required if vessel owners are to remain competitive with their EU rivals and cope with spiralling costs.

Irish fishermen have been particularly hit by a collapse in tuna prices.

Tuna, traditionally one of the catches offering the best return for Irish vessel operators, has now fallen 40pc in price.

The problem has been exacerbated by poor summer weather which has forced Irish fishermen to remain in port or to race for the shelter of foreign ports - and has dramatically impacted their summer catch.

Making a difficult situation even worse has been soaring input costs ranging from fuel to supplies.

Industry magazine, 'The Skipper' warned in the wake of the Ondarroa meeting that core catch prices have been virtually wiped out and operators are worried about simply surviving the coming winter.

"If this is the case going forward, we won't have a fishery industry in the future," one IS&WPO member said.

"Price cuts and a very unsettled year with weather is making the fishery industry increasingly difficult for the fleet to be sustainable."

Tuna prices have collapsed partly due to increased imports into the EU.

"The sector has been hit with huge losses of both pelagic and whitefish entitlements - the feeling now is how much more can the sector take."

Trawler operators are still struggling with soaring fuel prices and massive hikes in input costs.

One skipper warned that, once fuel and input costs are factored in against plummeting catch prices, there is virtually nothing left for the vessel operator and crew.

"It is like running flat out just to stand still. It cannot go on like this."

The strategy meeting was staged in Spain to highlight the contrast between the approach taken to the fishing industry by Dublin and Madrid.

Irish fishermen pointed out that the Spanish Government has been extremely proactive in supporting their fishing fleet through the current crisis - and have also invested millions of Euro in support facilities.

Mr McConalogue insisted that the Government has supported the fishing industry as a critical part of the domestic agri-food sector.

The Donegal TD consulted with fishing industry groups in the wake of the fuel and inflation crisis that erupted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A special tie-up scheme was offered by the Government - and this was extended at the request of the fishing industry to two months from June until November

"I am absolutely committed to investing in every aspect of our fishing industry," he said.