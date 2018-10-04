Three Latvian fishermen who died in a freak tragedy off the Kerry coast are feared to have lost consciousness in the freezing sea from hypothermia after their small boat swamped and then capsized.

Three Latvian fishermen who died in a freak tragedy off the Kerry coast are feared to have lost consciousness in the freezing sea from hypothermia after their small boat swamped and then capsized.

Fishermen who died in 'freak tragedy' off Kerry coast feared to have died from hypothermia

Post-mortem examinations have concluded on all three men and the results will be presented at a Kerry coroner's inquest next year.

The trio - Anatolijs Teivens (57), Jurijs Burcves (30) and Valerijs Klimentengvs (30) - were found dead off Coonanna Pier near Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, last Sunday evening.

Hypothermia

It is now feared the fishermen may have been in the water for some time before falling victim to hypothermia, losing consciousness and then either drowning or suffering cardiac arrests.

Their craft, a five-metre rigid inflatable boat, was badly damaged by tidal currents before it was recovered.

It is now the focus of a full Marine Casualty Investigation Board investigation.

Sources indicated that while the hull of the vessel was badly damaged when it was recovered, this was believed to have been caused by tidal currents after the tragedy.

Conditions off Coonanna were described as challenging last Sunday with good visibility but a three-metre swell.

Irish Independent