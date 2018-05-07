Fishermen rescued from burning boat off the Kerry coast

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was launched to race to the aid of the sinking fishing boat which had to be abandoned south of Derrynane off the Kerry coast.

The Castletownbere-based fishing boat, which had two crewmen on board, caught fire.

The alarm was raised by Valentia Coast Guard radio at 12.26pm.

They decided to abandon the boat when they realised it was also starting to take on water.

Despite desperate efforts, the fishermen were unable to douse the flames.

Two fishing boats which were in the area, 'Orchid' and 'Stephanie', raced to the assistance of the stricken boat.

The Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat, under the command of Coxswain Dan Noonan, was launched within minutes and arrived at the scene in just over an hour.

Other rescue services which attended the emergency included the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 the Derrynane Inshore Rescue boat and the Ballinskelligs lnshore Rescue boat.