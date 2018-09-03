An angler who was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a shark off the Cork coast on Saturday is back fishing again.

Fisherman bitten by shark goes back to sea day after the attack

Robert Malcolmson (40), from Belfast, was sea angling with a group of friends off the Cork coast on Saturday evening when a blue shark they were landing turned on the line and bit his lower arm.

He received a four-inch gash to his arm, but due to its depth he started to bleed profusely and became dizzy.

The boat was around 20km off Roche's Point and a decision was made by the skipper of the 'Deora De' boat, Jim Linehane, to contact the coastguard to help get Mr Malcolmson to hospital.

Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat launched and raced to the scene, while angler Jonny Penny helped with first aid onboard.

Mr Malcolmson was brought to shore before being transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by a waiting ambulance.

His wounds were cleaned, stitched and bandaged and Mr Malcolmson resumed the fishing trip with his friends yesterday.

"We were fishing for blue shark and had one on the line, and when we were taking it in it just flipped over and snapped at Robert," one of the angling party told the Irish Independent.

"It wasn't a huge cut, but he was losing a good bit of blood and he started to feel a bit dizzy and sick so we thought it best to get him seen to.

"But he's back out with us, and everything is fine," he explained.

Blue sharks rank as among the most numerous shark species in Irish waters.

"A blue shark is a wild creature, and you always have to be cautious when bitten by a wild animal.

"Because we were at sea it wasn't like we could drive to the hospital so we decided to call the coastguard and meet the boat so we could get the lad to hospital," skipper Mr Linehane said.

Irish Independent