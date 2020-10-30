'First time in weeks we've been able to report positive indicators' - Nphet says as 772 new Covid cases and six more deaths confirmed

A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Another 772 cases of coronavirus and six more deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

This takes the national total case count to 61,059 and there been 1,908 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

All six deaths reported today happened in October.

There have been 228 new cases in Dublin, 120 in Cork, 50 in Meath, 41 in Donegal, 41 in Galway and the remaining 292 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Of the cases notified today; 362 are men and 406 are women; 64pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

As of 2pm today 325 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. There were 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said: "The reproduction number is now close to 1.0 nationally...

"This is the first time in three months I have been able to report positive indications that we are starting to suppress the transmission of the virus. That's good news."

"The number of cases we are confirming is reducing."

He notes that there has been a considerable decrease in the seven-day incidence rate from 1,200 to 836 in a week.

Prof Nolan says that the fact we are seeing a decrease in the 14-day incidence is encouraging as that is a slow figure to move, so it shows "we are seeing a real decrease in transmission."

Prof Nolan says the situation in Europe shows our newfound position of positive indicators are "clearly fragile".

"When we achieve this type of suppression, the important thing is to make it last."

He continued to say: "The reproduction number has decreased and we estimate that the reproduction number is either 1 or just below 1. This is a significant improvement.

"We would expect to see this number decrease in the coming weeks as we maintain efforts to prevent transmission of the virus."

Prof Nolan says we have seen an increase in hospitalisations and ICU admissions as these lag behind a decline in case numbers but also notes the rate of growth in hospitalisations is slowing.

Prof Nolan warns that people need to maintain effort as a stabilisation of cases was seen in Dublin when it initially went to Level Three but "for reasons we don't yet understand" they rose quite drastically again.

"Another conclusion we can draw from that is that Level Three measures appear to stabilise but doesn't reduce case numbers. If case numbers are high, it can then leave you vulnerable," Prof Nolan said.

Unfortunately deaths lag further behind again, Prof Nolan says, and "we will probably see 100 deaths for the month of October."

Dr Desmond Hickey, Deputy CMO of the Department of Health, added: "We are unfortunately continuing to see an increase in mortality. In October, we have seen 96 deaths of people Covid or probable Covid positive."

Dr Hickey points out the exponentially worsening scenario in Europe and says only four European countries are reporting a decrease in seven-day incidence, of which Ireland is one. Ireland has seen a 30pc decrease in the incidence rate in the last week.

Over the last 14 days, 13,672 cases have been notified and the national 14-day incidence rate is 287 cases per 100,000.

The five-day moving average is 793 cases per day.

The median age of cases notified in the last fortnight is 33.

This follows Northern Ireland announcing nine new deaths and 566 cases.

There has been a slight decline in the positivity rate of people tested for Covid-19, as well as a decline in the number of daily cases, but health officials are cautious about expressing confidence that the virus is trending in the right direction.

