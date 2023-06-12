First-time buyers shoulder the cost for ‘considerable amount’ of public infrastructure

First-time buyers shoulder the cost for a “considerable amount” of public infrastructure, according to a construction group.

The absence of water charges or “significant” local property taxes means that first-time buyers must foot the bill for water and electricity connection fees when buying their homes.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) will tell the Dáil’s Housing Committee on Tuesday that when a new Luas line is built, a levy applies for new homes but not on second-hand homes.

“A vast array of public infrastructure is paid for in this way,” Hubert Fitzpatrick, director general designate of CIF will tell TDs and senators.

“It is not equitable that first-time buyers may have to shoulder a considerable amount of the cost of public infrastructure.”

Uisce Éireann, formerly known as Irish Water, will also raise concerns about capacity and the ability to cater for a growing population when representatives appear before the committee. They will warn that a growing water supply deficit is “not sustainable”.

Niall Gleenson, CEO of Uisce Éireann, will say: “We forecast that by 2044 we will need 34pc more water in the eastern and midlands region than we have today, despite our ambitious leakage reduction programme.”

The River Liffey is responsible for 85pc of the public water supply for 1.7 million people in the Greater Dublin Area.

This “over dependence” on one source means that there is little capacity for growth, he will tell politicians.

“Quite simply, we lack the capacity for growth, and resilience to provide the level of service we should all expect from our water supplies in a modern European economy,” he will say.

Leakage rates were 46pc in 2018 and these will be reduced to 37pc at the end of 2022.

Some two million people have been removed from boil water notices in the past nine years and over 99.7pc of water supplies are “fully compliant” with regulations.