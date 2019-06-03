A man shot in broad daylight outside a Lidl supermarket was under threat from associates of murdered criminal Eric Fowler.

'First they shot my son... now they shoot me,' shouts dad targeted near busy Lidl

The capital's latest shooting victim, Noel Boylan, in his mid-40s, is lucky to be alive after he was targeted on Blakestown Road shortly after 5pm on Saturday.

Boylan was shot twice in the arm and chest in front of shocked onlookers and shoppers.

Gardaí are probing links between the shooting of Boylan and the murder of Kinahan cartel-linked criminal Fowler, as well as the shooting of Boylan's own son, Lee.

Lee Boylan (24) was left paralysed after suffering life-altering injuries when a gunman shot him while he was sitting in his van on Blakestown Road, west Dublin, on March 6.

The shooting happened just 450m from where his father was attacked on Saturday evening.

Gardaí are now investigating if all three shootings are connected.

They have been probing if the botched attack on Lee Boylan was carried out in revenge for the Fowler murder.

The killing has been blamed on associates of Boylan who have links to the cartel.

Gardaí previously received information that Fowler (34) was blamed for the theft of €50,000 and suspect this may be the prime motive for his murder.

While not considered a suspect in the Fowler murder, Lee Boylan has personal links to some dangerous gangland criminals.

Sources have said that "his life will never be the same again" following the devastating injuries that he sustained in the shooting.

His father, meanwhile, is recovering following Saturday's shooting attack.

He was rushed to Connolly Hospital, where he was being guarded by armed officers and was being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Sources said Boylan remained conscious as onlookers rushed to his aid, and witnesses said that he had been shouting: "First they shot my son, leaving him paralysed... now they shoot me."

While Boylan was shot in the chest, it's understood the bullet missed vital organs.

Gardaí cordoned off the busy shopping centre on Saturday night and the Lidl store was evacuated while Boylan was treated for his injuries by paramedics.

While gardaí are keeping an open mind, at this stage there is no suggestion that the shooting was connected to a recent spate of gangland murders that happened in north Dublin.

In January, Zach Parker (23), a barber, was shot in the head and chest outside a gym in Swords.

Last month his friend Jordan Davis (23) was shot dead in Darndale, just 17 hours after his close friend Sean Little (22) was murdered on a back road that leads from Walshetown in north County Dublin to the M1.

The fourth victim, Hamid Sanambar (41), an Iranian who was granted asylum in Ireland, was murdered last Tuesday.

Noel Boylan has a serious criminal record.

In March 2007, he was jailed for his role in the attempted armed robbery of a bookmaker after the Irish Grand National.

