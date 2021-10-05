First teaser for Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon released

HBO Max has unveiled the first footage of Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.

The teaser, which was unveiled as the US streaming service announced plans to expand in Europe, gives a glimpse at The Crown star Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne.

The footage also shows actress Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

The series, which will launch on the service in 2022, chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The teaser said the show is set 200 years before the fall of the throne, when a dynasty reigned.

Smith’s voice can be heard saying: “God. Kings. Fire. Blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.”

The clip, which also gives a brief look at a jousting tournament and a sword fight, shows Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

The show will also star Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

One of the descendants of the dynasty, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in the main series of Game Of Thrones and was played by Emilia Clarke.

House Of The Dragon is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and he serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

HBO Max has not yet announced plans for expansion to the UK. Game Of Thrones aired on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now in the UK.