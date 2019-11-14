First snow: 'January temperatures' forecast as mercury plummets

Temperatures will continue to plummet this week - dropping to January levels - as Met Éireann warned there "is a further risk of sleet and wet snow".

Highest temperatures will range from 4C to 8C today, before falling to -1C after nightfall.

Forecaster Siobhán Ryan said the below-average temperatures could lead to sleet and wet snow.

"The main theme is that it's staying unsettled and with colder than normal temperatures," she said.

"You're probably looking at temperatures around 3C below where they should be for this time of year.

"They're like those you'd expect late December, early January. Really cold temperatures.

"Temperatures by night are really cold too, so you're certainly going to see some widespread frost and foggy conditions. Temperatures will be below 0C for the coming nights."

Ms Ryan warned that sleet and wet snow could cause visibility problems for motorists.

"By and large it will fall as rain but there is a risk of sleet and wet snow during the week. It will drag down visibility," she said.

Temperatures will continue to be below average heading into the weekend with rain extending across the country on Saturday.

